Laura Ingraham Loses Advertiser After She Promotes White Supremacist

Fox News host Laura Ingraham has lost an advertiser after she went on a tirade complaining that it was unfair for white supremacist Paul Nehlen and others to have been removed from some social media platforms.

Photo service Fracture announced Friday it was pulling its advertising from “The Ingraham Angle,” saying the company supports freedom of speech, “but we certainly don’t have to support hate speech with our advertising dollars.”

“Effective immediately, we are no longer advertising on The Ingraham Angle,” the company said in a statement. “We will also be taking this opportunity to thoughtfully update our media buying guidelines to ensure that our ad dollars are being spent in ways that align with our values.”

Ingraham made the comments Thursday night on her show, saying the removal of Nehlen and other “prominent voices” from social media was a liberal plot to “silence conservative voices.” Nehlen is an anti-Semite who has been seen in a T-shirt that celebrated the shooter of the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh and has openly given his support to the white supremacists who marched in Charlottesville, Virginia, carrying torches and chanting “Jews will not replace us.” HuffPost first confronted Nehlen in 2017 about his deep white nationalist ties.

Fox News defended Ingraham in a statement Friday, saying it was “obscene to suggest” that she was defending Nehlen’s “despicable actions.”

Some social media users have been calling on other advertisers to drop Ingraham too.