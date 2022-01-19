Laura Ingraham Under Fire For Cheering Mark Milley's COVID-19 Diagnosis On Air

Fox News host Laura Ingraham is facing backlash by applauding as she announced that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, had tested positive for COVID-19.

The right-wing media personality did so during a segment of her show called “Positively Boosted” on Monday, in which she mockingly highlights vaccinated public figures who have contracted the virus.

“Triple-vaxxed Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley, our favorite Mark Milley, tested positive for COVID yesterday,” she said, clapping and smiling.

She also reported that Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger had tested positive despite being fully vaccinated, including a booster shot.

Laura Ingraham actually has a segment on her show called ‘Positively Boosted’ where she rejoices over people who test positive for COVID after being vaccinated. She of course fails to mention these people are far less likely to be hospitalized or die, or that she is vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/l2JRTyPZ1r — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 18, 2022

Critics, including her own brother, reacted with disgust.

“My sister’s malevolence gives the term ‘schadenfreude’ a whole new dimension. And did that cross around her neck get in the way of her clapping?! Just curious,” wrote Curtis Ingraham.

James Martin, a prominent Jesuit priest, observed that Laura Ingraham is often described as someone who favors “Christian values.”

“But the last time I checked, we’re supposed to love our enemies, not celebrate when they get sick. Jesus had compassion for the sick; he didn’t laugh at them. Not sure when hate become a Christian value,” he tweeted.

Ingraham has persistently embraced and promoted vaccine skepticism on her prime-time Fox News program, “Ingraham Angle.” Her “Positively Boosted” segment Monday failed to note that, though vaccinated people can test positive, being immunized significantly reduces the chances of becoming severely ill from the virus.

Milley was experiencing only minor symptoms, and Berger’s ability to work was unaffected, spokespeople for the military leaders said.

