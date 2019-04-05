Laura Ingraham Suggests Martin Luther King Jr. Would Oppose Democrats

The Fox News host made the questionable suggestion on “The Ingraham Angle” after attacking Democratic presidential candidates for supporting slavery reparations. She said Democrats were “kowtowing” to the Rev. Al Sharpton, who’s pushing for the legislation, and seemed to forget that America had already elected its first black president in Barack Obama.

Ingraham called Democrats “the milquetoast millennial class” that doesn’t want to recognize Trump’s successes.

She then aired a clip of Sharpton, an activist and MSNBC host, reflecting on the “post-Obama generation” that has already seen a black president and black first family. “Now we want to know what it is going to mean,” he said. “Symbolism is not enough now.”

Ingraham interpreted the remarks as a dig at the former president.

“Wow, pretty dismissive of Obama there,” she said, as seen in the clip above shared by Media Matters. “Today is the anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. I was thinking, like, if he were alive today I wonder what he’d think about such dismissive comments. And about a Democrat Party that believes it can regain power by living in a constant state of protest, or racial hatred, and denial.”