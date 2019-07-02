Laura Ingraham Boycotts Nike After It Pulls 'Betsy Ross Flag' Sneakers

Even a break from her Fox News show couldn’t stop Laura Ingraham from popping off on Monday — maybe because the issue involved Colin Kaepernick.

“The Ingraham Angle” host blasted Nike for halting the release of a new sneaker after Kaepernick reportedly objected to the design, which features a 13-star version of the American flag known as the “Betsy Ross flag.”

Ingraham, who apparently had the day off from her Fox News show, tweeted her disapproval. She called the move “pathetic” and then doubled down on her pique, writing that her family would never buy Nike shoes again.

No more @nike sneakers for our family. “Nike Nixes ‘Betsy Ross Flag’ Sneaker After Colin Kaepernick Intervenes” https://t.co/4Dca4J5bmA — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 2, 2019

The Wall Street Journal reported that Nike was pulling its Independence Day-themed Air Max 1 trainers after Kaepernick, who last year signed a major endorsement deal with the company, told Nike that the 13-star flag was associated with slavery. It is also occasionally used as a symbol by white supremacists.

Ingraham’s ire toward NFL players who kneel during the national anthem ― a trend sparked by Kaepernick to highlight racial injustice — is well known. Athletes who don’t stand during the song “are telling the rest of us that they don’t like this country, and they wish it ill,” she wrote in 2017.