Fox News’ Laura Ingraham raised eyebrows on Thursday when she said one thing about leading anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on her prime-time show, but the graphic that appeared on-screen at the same time suggested the opposite.

Ingraham claimed Kennedy, a Democratic longshot presidential candidate who this month was condemned even by his family for baselessly claiming COVID-19 “ethnically targeted” certain groups, is “popular” and “polling so well.”

But the graphic showed Kennedy, a son of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy (D-N.Y.), polling at just 14 percentage points.

President Joe Biden, per the poll, is at 71 points.

Michael Steele, a former chair of the Republican National Committee, was among those stunned by Ingraham’s take.

“Umm, Biden is up by 57pts,” he pointed out on Twitter.

"...if RFK wasn't polling so well..." umm, Biden is up by 57pts. SOOO, @IngrahamAngle Trump up by 28pts (47%-19%) must be crapping his pants at how well @RonDeSantis is polling.



Talk about being smart if you did some "self-reflection"; or just reading the numbers on the screen. https://t.co/lRLqOqav9l — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) July 21, 2023

For comparison, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is trailing in the Republican 2024 race to former President Donald Trump by around 30 percentage points.

That gap has seen DeSantis written off by some conservatives, reportedly including billionaire Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch.

Trump “must be crapping his pants” at DeSantis’ performance, Steele mockingly suggested in response to Ingraham’s claim.