Laura Ingraham Mocked After Creating Winning Platform For Democrats

Fox News host Laura Ingraham is supposedly a Republican, but some social media users think she may have handed the 2024 election to the Democrats.

Just before Wednesday’s GOP debate in Wisconsin, Ingraham thought she’d throw out some red meat to conservatives desperately seeking new ways to own those danged libs.

“OK, here’s what the Democrats’ platform is, ready? Pot, porn, Planned Parenthood,” Ingraham sneered.

Ingraham: Ok, here’s what the Democrats’ platform is, ready? Pot, porn, Planned Parenthood pic.twitter.com/iOmSFXEzS5 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 23, 2023

But while many Fox News viewers might have agreed with Ingraham’s sarcasm, the reality is that she may have distilled a winning 2024 platform for those darn Democrats.

So, naturally, many social media users wondered why she was seemingly helping the Democrats retain the White House.

Why is Laura helping democrats? https://t.co/kKAg6xZ5NF — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) August 24, 2023

it cannot be overestimated how lucky democrats are that republicans are this out of touch with americans lol https://t.co/dqymSoBclJ — pudding person (@JUNlPER) August 23, 2023

They keep making the Democrats sound so cool https://t.co/GXh8kroCvn — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 23, 2023

I didn’t expect Laura Ingraham to hand Democrats their next slogan but nevertheless she persisted https://t.co/bftK5ZqXnV — Washington Post TikTok Dad (@davejorgenson) August 24, 2023

Play this on every college campus in America. https://t.co/rPetWNtfGH — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 24, 2023

I’ve spent a lot of time in America, travelled to 30 states, lived there for a short time - and even as a dirty foreigner I can tell you that whoever runs for office on a slogan of “pot, porn and planned parenthood” wins the next election by miles and miles and miles. https://t.co/EeL4OouSGI — Van Badham ✊ (@vanbadham) August 24, 2023

Who needs pot if you smoke Fox News https://t.co/u3uJkLj7x6 — Xeorge Xonway (@gtconway3d) August 24, 2023

Me and my friends voting in a landslide victory for Democrats. https://t.co/XFiROChi6W pic.twitter.com/kskDhQS4Df — Justin Fleece (@justinfleece) August 24, 2023

One person felt obliged to point out that the so-called Democrat platform is also favored by many Republican politicians.

News flash for Laura,

The “Democrats’ Platform” has been highly favored by members of the GOP for quite some time. https://t.co/nS2h4rwX02 pic.twitter.com/Avi9rga4VV — JerriLynn (@Jerri_Lynn25) August 24, 2023

