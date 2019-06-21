Laura Ingraham Slams 'Preposterous' Reparations Calls: 'No Do-Overs. That's It.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham is under fire for comments she made on her podcast during a discussion with Kentucky State University professor Wilfred Reilly, author of Hate Crime Hoax, about reparations.

Reilly argued against reparations for slavery, saying there would be difficulty in determining who would be eligible and who would pay. He also said Native Americans could then seek reparations for their stolen land.

In a clip posted online by Media Matters, Ingraham replied: “People would argue that the whole world ― and I would ― that the whole world has been reshaped by people taking other people’s land, it’s called conquest.”

She said there was a “totally different map throughout Europe and Asia” and added:

“They want to live in a fake world. As Trump always says, ‘you don’t get do-overs.’ No do-overs, that’s it. There was an argument, sometime, I think it was the 1980s, it was a quote, ‘you won, we lost, that’s that.’ Describing world politics, ‘we won, you lost, that’s that.’ That’s just the way it is.”

Ingraham later fired off a series of tweets slamming reports about her comments and blamed “leftists” for distorting her words. She also tried to explain her comments:

For the record the quote from my podcast “we won, you lost, that’s that” was referencing the general world map that changed over millennia due to war—and we discussed how coming together as one people of all races would be best path forward. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 21, 2019

She was, as noted above, referring to the general world map but was also responding directly to the discussion on reparations, and her comments that followed the quote were also on the topic:

“This is just preposterous, this idea of trying to divide the country up on, I guess go through 23andme, and see who’s what lineage and what percentage and when did you come here and I guess come up with an algorithm. Certain people get land and other people get cash and other people get opportunity.”

Ingraham then predicted that reparations would ultimately result in “more resentment, less coming together as other people feel like they’re working their butts off and all they are is called racist all day long for working their butts off.” She called for moving ahead “without regard to race and without regard to where you came from.”

The Fox News host has faced a wave of advertiser defections over her past comments. Last month, the photo service Fracture pulled its ads after Ingraham criticized social media platforms for banning a white supremacist. She also lost advertisers last year when she mocked one of the teen survivors of the Parkland school shooting.

Her latest comments were slammed on social media:

Devoid of empathy. I remember having dinner with my sister and a friend in SF after my partner Rick had just died. In sharing stories, I teared up. My sister's response was "no more tears...move on". How telling of the sister I really never knew. @IngrahamAngle https://t.co/rOHJRbQsND — Curtis Ingraham (@CurtisIngraham1) June 20, 2019

I’m starting to suspect that this laura ingraham is an incredible racist who does not belong on the television. https://t.co/9xGMDcxvNb — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 21, 2019

Who is "we?" Who is "they?" What was "won" and "lost?" Also, the rest of you are allowed to call these people racists. Its OK. You can do it now.



Laura Ingraham Dismisses Reparations: ‘No Do-Overs...We Won, You Lost, That’s That’ https://t.co/wYnlPtt3j1 via @thedailybeast — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 21, 2019

Disgusting



Laura Ingraham on reparations: "It's called conquest ... we won, you lost, that's that"



"No do-overs, that's it" pic.twitter.com/I3eIxEawWX — jordan (@JordanUhl) June 20, 2019

Who's gonna tell @IngrahamAngle that her Confederate side actually lost the civil war? https://t.co/YIKaaTTqCi — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) June 21, 2019

There's not much that needs to be added here. https://t.co/NFHvC7qBAZ — Philip Bump (@pbump) June 21, 2019

how DARE anyone call laura ingraham racist when she’s been trying to grow and branch out into anti-semitism pic.twitter.com/fRNGbbz9Ap — Lindsey Barrett (@LAM_Barrett) June 21, 2019