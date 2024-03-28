Laura Ingraham's Latest Media Attack Gets Thrown Right Back At Her

Fox News host Laura Ingraham was mocked on Thursday for an attack on a rival network that may have said more about herself than she intended.
Ingraham ripped NBC News for firing Ronna McDaniel after just days on the job as a paid on-air contributor.
“The network where I actually started my TV career wouldn’t ever hire anyone like me now,” said Ingraham, who was on MSNBC years ago. McDaniel, she said, somehow “slipped through,” until a staff revolt caused the network to let her go.
“The inmates took over the asylum,” Ingraham said, claiming that the network fired McDaniel only because she supports Donald Trump and didn’t denounce him on Jan. 6.
“Believe no other explanation they provide about why they got rid of her,” she insisted.
But her critics were quick to point out there’s a different reason McDaniel wasn’t welcome by staff there, and why Ingraham wouldn’t be either: They lie and spread conspiracy theories.
Ingraham has also been accused of pushing white nationalist talking points on her show. In 2019, she featured white supremacist Paul Nehlen in a graphic of “prominent voices censored on social media.” A year earlier, she attacked even legal immigrants in a rant that won the approval of prominent white supremacist David Duke.
Ingraham’s critics fired back: