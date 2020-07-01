Laura Ingraham Spews Yet Another Wild Conspiracy Theory About Anthony Fauci

Fox News personality Laura Ingraham has cooked up yet another wild conspiracy theory involving Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

The host of “The Ingraham Angle” last month described Fauci as “the medical deep state.” On Tuesday, she railed against Fauci’s earlier dire warning to a Senate committee that the United States could soon see 100,000 new daily coronavirus infections.

Ingraham suggested, without offering any evidence to back up her claim, that Fauci is working for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“Dr. Doom himself at a Senate hearing today spreading more Covid panic and undermining Trump’s agenda,” said Ingraham, who often uses her widely watched show to defend President Donald Trump.

A mock “Biden Fauci 2020” graphic appeared on the screen.

“Now, at this point, can we all just admit that Fauci is basically working for the Biden campaign?” Ingraham asked, stifling a chuckle. “Now, for all we know, I don’t know, he could be Joe’s running mate. Why not?” Ingraham did not make it clear if she was joking.

“I guess he doesn’t fit the bill,” she added, likely in reference to Biden’s stated plan to pick a woman to run with him.

