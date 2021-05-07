Laura Ingraham Makes Stunning Claim About Gender-Neutral Pronouns

Surprise, surprise: Laura Ingraham can’t stand the gender-neutral pronouns they-them. (Watch the video below.)

The Fox News host on Thursday dedicated a segment to trashing the “systemic radicalism” of education, which includes teaching children more about the corrosive history of racism. (Learning!)

She eventually got around to gender identity, too, blasting the education site BrainPOP for teaching kids about “they” and “them,” pronouns embraced by many nonbinary people. Because who wants to teach kids to respect how others refer to themselves, right?

In an interview with the Hoover Institution’s Victor Davis Hanson and conservative author Dinesh D’Souza, Ingraham showed a snippet of BrainPOP’s grammar lesson on personal pronouns. She called it “very insidious.”

“It kind of takes the kids away from their family setting, or maybe their religious values ― whether you’re Muslim or Christian or Jewish, what have you, and breaks that bond,” Ingraham said. “The goal is to break the bond with the nuclear family.”

Check out Ingraham’s remarks and D’Souza’s eyebrow-raising response here: