Laura Ingraham Tries To Drink Light Bulb-Stuffed Steak To 'Trigger' Liberals

Fox News opinion host Laura Ingraham’s earnest efforts to troll liberals reached a new, if not bizarre, level Friday as she attempted to drink a steak stuffed with incandescent light bulbs through a plastic straw.

“Well, it’s a meal that will trigger all the right ... I meant all the left people,” she said to kick off the “Ingraham Angle” segment.

“Okay, you ready? Are you really prepared for this?” she asked her viewers as an alarm blared and the camera pulled back to reveal what she called “the ultimate trigger sculpture.”

“It has everything the Democrats hate,” she said, advertising the art project. “If I could have put an SUV on this, I would have.”

As the hunk of impaled beef sat before her, it occurred to Ingraham that straws don’t tend to work when used to consume solid objects.

“Can you sip a steak?” she wondered aloud.

Nonetheless, she tried.

“Mmm. Tastes good, she said. “It’s kind of the vapors of the steak.”

Giving a chuckle, Ingraham noted, “These are the light bulbs that Andrew Yang said are so dangerous to the planet because they burn out too often.”

WATCH: Laura Ingraham Drinks Steak Impaled With Lightbulbs and Plastic Straws to Own the Libs https://t.co/VVIU3tNR4e pic.twitter.com/uxN4BbqLtI — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) September 7, 2019

Ingraham appears to have been referencing Yang’s performance at a climate town hall discussion with Democratic presidential candidates on Wednesday, where moderator Wolf Blitzer raised the Trump administration’s rollback on requirements for more energy-saving lightbulbs.

Criticizing the move, Yang warned that incandescent bulbs “intentionally burn out” and are not environmentally friendly. As a solution, he advocated for the use of bulbs that “consume less energy and need to be replaced less often.”

However, Yang’s position is neither as new nor as radical as Ingraham’s theatrics imply.

In fact, the phasing out of energy-inefficient bulbs has seen bipartisan support, and was included in a 2007 law signed by President George W. Bush to limit halogen and incandescent bulbs. A regulation derived from that law and signed by President Barack Obama aimed to place tighter energy efficiency standards on a wider range of bulbs, and would have taken effect in January. However, the current administration has announced it will repeal it.

Meanwhile plastic straws and beef were also topics of the town hall, as Democrats have advocated for paper straws and cutbacks on the consumption of red meat, which contributes to the production of greenhouse gasses.