Laura Ingraham Offers Trump Some Campaign Advice That He Definitely Won't Like

Fox News host Laura Ingraham has some tips for former President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Her number one suggestion? “Stop talking about 2020.”

“Now, if I were Trump and running his campaign, I’d strongly urge him to stop talking about 2020,” she said Wednesday night. “It’s over. Enough. Marinating in old claims of election fraud will not win over a single voter in any state that he needs to win in 2024.”

Another piece of advice she offered was: “Talk less about yourself, more about the American people.”

Her other suggestions included: Explain how you’ll rebuild the economy, surround yourself with serious advisers, “run against the Democrats, not the media” and “drop the nicknames and petty personal stuff.”