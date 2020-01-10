Laura Ingraham Mocks Everybody But The Trumps For Profiting From Nepotism

Laura Ingraham blasted “liberals with family connections” on Fox News Thursday night for benefiting from nepotism and then defended President Donald Trump’s children ― two of whom now run their father’s multibillion-dollar business and another who works in the White House.

The “Ingraham Angle” segment kicked off by blasting the British royals, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, for stepping down from their full-time duties. The two announced earlier this week that they would work towards becoming “financially independent” even though they would retain their Frogmore Cottage residence, which was refurbished on the taxpayer dime for more than $3 million last year.

“But don’t worry. Harry and Meghan are starting a charitable foundation to help you little people,” Ingraham said.

Ingraham then began to slam “royal wannabes” in the U.S., in particularly mocking the Clinton family for “exploiting their former positions for piles of cash.” She disparaged former President Bill Clinton for significantly growing his wealth after his presidency, and criticized the Clinton Foundation charity for its fundraising efforts, calling it a “scam.” This was followed by an onslaught on his daughter, Chelsea Clinton, for her prominent role in the foundation, saying she was “best known for her last name.”

Next came a usual Fox News target, Hunter Biden, who Ingraham claimed was profiting from his father Joe Biden’s former role as vice president.

“Middle-class Joe went from having possibly negative net worth to earning more than 15 million bucks since leaving office. And his son seems to have learned the secret of success: Nepotism,” Ingraham said.

Ingraham also blasted the “Biden-loving” media for making claims, not unlike the ones she’d just made, about the Trump children.

“The Trump kids didn’t get rich off being in public office,” she said. “They actually had made their money before the president was elected. It came from running something called a business.”

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, who were appointed White House roles despite having no prior government experience, made $82 million in outside income while serving in the White House last year, the Washington Post reported.

Eric and Don Jr. were given complete control of the Trump Organization when their father took office. They have since sold off more than $100 million in real estate, including a $3.2 million sale of land in the Dominican Republic last year which Forbes called the “clearest violation of their father’s pledge not to do new foreign deals while in office.”

Taxpayers also paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for Eric and Trump Jr.’s Secret Service protection as they traveled abroad for Trump Organization business trips.

The “Ingraham Angle” on nepotism begins 30 minutes into the broadcast below: