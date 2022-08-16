Turning On Trump? Laura Ingraham Says 'Exhausted' Americans May Be Done With Him

Fox News host Laura Ingraham, usually a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, said a conflict-weary nation might be ready to move on from the former president.

And she indicated it could be time to start looking for someone who has Trump’s politics, but not the baggage, should he decide to run again in 2024.

“The country, I think, is so exhausted,” she told podcaster Lisa Boothe, per The Hill. “They’re exhausted by the battle, the constant battle, that they may believe that, well, maybe it’s time to turn the page if we can get someone who has all Trump’s policies, who’s not Trump.”

Ingraham said Trump has been a friend for 25 years, “but, you know, we’ll see whether that’s what the country wants.”

Polls so far show Trump should have a clear path to the GOP nomination should he run again in 2024. However, one poll last month found that more than half of Republicans want someone else at the top of the ticket. Another poll showed that more than half of all voters don’t want Trump to run again.

Ingraham is among a number of Fox News personalities who have supported Trump publicly, and were alarmed behind the scenes on Jan. 6, 2021. In a series of text messages uncovered by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, Ingraham urged then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to have Trump make a statement about the assault on the U.S. Capitol.

“Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home,” she texted. “This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy.”