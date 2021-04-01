Laura Ingraham Calls Warnings Of COVID-19 Surge A 'Disinformation Campaign'

“The experts’ disinformation campaign is ongoing about COVID, even after vaccines,” she ranted on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” Wednesday. “The variants! The variants are coming! The mutations! Gloom and doom!”

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said this week she was “scared” after coronavirus cases increased by 10% over the previous week. She blamed the uptick in part on increased travel, prematurely eased restrictions in some states and possibly a variant. Fauci also expressed alarm at the rising numbers, warning about the dangers of declaring early victory against the coronavirus.

Ingraham’s hyperbolic commentary added to the conservative channel’s revved-up campaign to discredit health experts, which it began during ex-President Donald Trump’s bungled handling of the pandemic. Former Trump aide Peter Navarro even called Fauci the “father” of the coronavirus on Fox News earlier this week.

Ingraham said the “made-for-TV doctors” were given a platform by Trump to “burnish their reputations” and now have stabbed him in the back.

“None of these people should ever be near a public policy decision again,” she said.

Fast forward to 1:21 for a longer look at her remarks.