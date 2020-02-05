Bruce Glikas via Getty Images Laura Linney in December in New York.

Laura Linney is characteristically thoughtful about her role as a mother.

The actor welcomed Bennett Armistead Schauer, her son with husband Marc Schauer, in 2014 at the age of 49. Since becoming a parent, she’s shared her thoughts about work-life balance, grandparent relationships and more in various interviews.

In honor of her birthday, here are 10 quotes about parenthood from Linney.

On Keeping Her Pregnancy Secret

“I was an older mother-to-be, and it had taken me a very, very long time to have a child. so I wanted to make sure that my child actually arrived, and was safe and healthy ... I just was very quiet about it ― I didn’t hide it intentionally, I just didn’t advertise it. So it was the right thing for me and my family ... I was going to the theater when I was eight months pregnant, no one said a thing. I mean, I wasn’t hiding! Then when I actually had the baby, this big deal was made about, ‘She was secret, secret, secret!’ I just didn’t have a sign that said, ‘Hi, I’m pregnant now.’”

On Becoming A Mom Later In Life

“I’m certainly not an advocate for having children later, but for me, it’s been wonderful and I’m deeply grateful. People would say to me, ‘Your life’s going to change.’ Good! I want my life to change.”

On Being A Working Parent

“He’ll wake up at three in the morning and want to have a party! I feel the tug of wishing I was home more; there’s tremendous guilt. Thank God for FaceTime. But it’s magical. There’s a deep happiness, a sense of family, a sense of home.”

On Her Mother’s Relationship With Her Son

“She is her best self with him. My heart swells when I see them together.”

On Bennett’s Interests

“He’s 5 and watches TV occasionally, but I love that his default is to go to a book.”

On Naming Her Son After Armistead Maupin

“I really wanted his guidance to be there, I wanted my son to be aware of him. And I wanted my son to be aware of the past that [Maupin] had created for everybody and what he had given us. I wanted his spiritual guardianship as much around my child as possible. As an example. And as someone to keep close. Because he really is just one of the best people I’ve ever known. Not only as an artist and as a writer and political activist but just as a good, kind, funny, fun human being.”

On An Ideal Sunday

“I like to sleep in a little and have a nice, gentle morning. It’s all pretty calm. Sometimes I’ll go have a latte and croissant from my favorite French bakery here in the neighborhood. Afterwards my son, my husband and I may take a walk along the East River near Brooklyn Bridge Park. Then at night, hopefully there’s snuggling on the couch and watching a movie.”

On The Transformative Power Of Motherhood

“The biggest difference in my life is that, thankfully, I now have a little boy. A lot of people have asked if it’s changed me. There’s no doubt it has, but only for the better. I lived a very full life before I became a mother so I was not plagued by some of the things that many women can feel if they have a child too early.

On Her Son’s Personality

“Fortunately, my son is a very good traveler. At five, he’s been all over the world with us already. I do worry about him but he could care less. He and my mother get a real kick out of each other and they just laugh together.”

On Her Time On Earth With Her Son