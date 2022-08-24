Defeated GOP Extremist Laura Loomer: 'I'm Not Conceding, Because I'm A Winner!'

Extremist Laura Loomer lost a Florida GOP primary challenge against House incumbent Dan Webster on Tuesday ― but she didn’t quite see it that way. (Watch the clip below.)

“I”m not conceding, because I’m a winner!” Loomer yelled to supporters after her defeat, per video posted by News 6′s Mike DeForest.

“And the reality is, this Republican Party is broken to its core.”

“What we have done tonight is really, honestly shocked the nation,” she continued. “We have further exposed a corruption within our own feckless, cowardly Republican Party. And that is exactly the reason why, right, I decided to go against the RINO Republican Daniel Webster, do-nothing Daniel Webster.”

Loomer, a self-proclaimed white nationalist and Islamophobe who suggested the Buffalo supermarket shooting was set up by Democrats, got closer than many expected on Tuesday. In 2020, the Donald Trump-backed Loomer won a GOP primary, but lost the general election in a landslide.