Laura Prepon On The 'Devastating Truth' About Her Abortion: 'My Life Was At Risk'

Laura Prepon revealed the “devastating truth” surrounding her abortion a few years ago during the second trimester of pregnancy.
The “Orange Is the New Black” star called it “one of the worst days of my life” in a candid Instagram post on Monday, days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which protected abortion rights.
“The devastating truth is that we found out the fetus would not survive to full term, and that my life was at risk as well. At the time — I had the choice,” Prepon wrote.
“Everyone has their own story for seeking out this medical procedure and I empathize with anyone who’s been faced with this impossible decision,” the actor, now a mother of two, added. “I am praying for all of us, that we can get through this challenging time and regain agency over our own bodies.”
Prepon’s co-stars and friends praised her decision to share details of her story, which she has written about before.
“Thank you for posting your abortion story, friend. I love you,” actor Amber Tamblyn commented. Fellow “OITNB” star wrote: “Love you, Prepon.”
Since the Supreme Court’s decision stripping the federal right to abortion, many celebrities have expressed their outrage, and some have shared personal experiences.
Rita Moreno opened up to Variety magazine on Friday about undergoing a botched abortion when she was dating the late actor Marlon Brando. Moreno said that Brando made her get an abortion before the Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade ruling in 1973.
“The doctor didn’t do anything really, except make me bleed. In other words, he didn’t do it right,” Moreno told the magazine. “I didn’t know it then, but I could have died. What a mess. What a dreadful mess.”
“I can see that thing happening now and going back to back alleys,” Moreno added. “I’m really nervous and frightened and horrified that this is taking place. I can’t believe that some of those people are telling us what to do with our bodies.”
