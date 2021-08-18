Laura Prepon Says She’s ‘No Longer Practicing Scientology'

Laura Prepon has ditched Scientology in favor of meditation.

The “Orange is the New Black” star, 41, told People that she hasn’t practiced the controversial religion since becoming a mother to her two children, who are 4 years and 16 months old.

“I’m no longer practicing Scientology,” Prepon said. “I’ve always been very open-minded, even since I was a child. I was raised Catholic and Jewish. I’ve prayed in churches, meditated in temples. I’ve studied Chinese meridian theory. I haven’t practiced Scientology in close to five years and it’s no longer part of my life.”

She told the magazine that she meditates with her husband, actor Ben Foster.

“We meditate daily and I’m really liking it,” she said. “Because it’s something that helps me to hear my own voice and it’s something we can do together.”

Theo Wargo via Getty Images Laura Prepon and Ben Foster attend the 2018 Gotham Awards.

Prepon was one of the more famous celebrities tied to Scientology, and was even rumored to be dating the religion’s poster child, actor Tom Cruise, in 2014.

However, Prepon denied the claims and defended the secretive religion at the time.

“The thing that sucks is that there’s so much false data because people are in mystery as to what Scientology is, so they just kind of make up stuff,” Prepon told SheKnows. “It’s kind of unfortunate because then I have to be like, ‘No, that’s actually not what’s happening.’”

It’s unclear if Prepon still holds that stance. But here’s hoping that Leah Remini is somewhere out there sipping a nice cup of camomile tea and smiling upon this news.