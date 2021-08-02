Transgender Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard Makes History At The Olympics

Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard finally got to compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

It didn’t last long, but it was significant.

Hubbard couldn’t complete any of her first three lifts on Monday night, ruling her out of medal contention in the women’s over-87-kilogram division.

Chris Graythen via Getty Images Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand attempts a lift in in the Olympic weightlifting on Monday.

Hubbard made a heart gesture to the audience with her hands before leaving the competition arena. Even without completing a lift, she was a pioneer for transgender athletes.

Stanislav Krasilnikov via Getty Images Laurel Hubbard made a heart gesture to those watching the Olympic weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics.

According to Reuters, she is now the first openly transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics.

While the New Zealander isn’t the only transgender competitor at the Tokyo Games, she has been out for years and has been the focus of attention as a medal contender in weightlifting.

“I would particularly like to thank the IOC, for I think really affirming its commitment to the principles of Olympism and establishing that sport is something for all people, that it is inclusive and is accessible,” she said, per the wire service.