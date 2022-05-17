Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) sparked outrage on Monday when she suggested companies that are offering to pay the travel costs for employees to receive abortions are just doing it to save on paying for parental leave instead.

“Anyone else consider that these companies suddenly offering to pay for employee abortions are doing so just to avoid paying for maternity leave?” she asked on Twitter.

“Cheaper to kill the baby... true evil personified,” Boebert suggested.

Cheaper to kill the baby... true evil personified. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 16, 2022

Critics reminded the congresswoman of her past criticism of parental leave.

They also accused her of twisting the pledges made by companies (including Apple, Amazon and Microsoft) in the wake of the leak of a Supreme Court draft that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Friendly reminder that Lauren Boebert is against maternity leave. She actually said so… 🤷🏼‍♀️https://t.co/GOgHvsV47X — sureJan🖤🏴‍☠️🌵 (@CO_jan40) May 16, 2022

Now you are for maternity leave?

Got it. — WaveBrave (@1bravewave) May 16, 2022

True evil personified = #LaurenBoebert — Jason Dorn (@Paperboy415) May 16, 2022

They respect the sanctity of their personal Healthcare choices. Their liberties. — Rod Linafelter (@rodlinafelter) May 16, 2022

Or maybe they absolutely stand for women. — JackFrostThis (@tread0n) May 17, 2022

Don't blame corporations for not having maternity leave. When Republicans have constantly voted against legislation that would make companies have a requirement to have 6-12 weeks paid Maternity Leave.



Corporations standing up for women's right to choose, just angers you. https://t.co/rn6RRZlD3e — Barbara🏳️‍🌈 (@HoosierRebel44) May 17, 2022

Great! Now fight for your constituents' rights to parental leave. — Blevin J Kerzmovikov (@Blevin_K) May 16, 2022

It’s official. Boebert is a complete idiot. https://t.co/7rnmdpCOvL — Chafed Charlie 🇺🇦 (@ChafedCharlie) May 17, 2022