Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) sparked outrage on Monday when she suggested companies that are offering to pay the travel costs for employees to receive abortions are just doing it to save on paying for parental leave instead.
“Anyone else consider that these companies suddenly offering to pay for employee abortions are doing so just to avoid paying for maternity leave?” she asked on Twitter.
Advertisement
“Cheaper to kill the baby... true evil personified,” Boebert suggested.
Critics reminded the congresswoman of her past criticism of parental leave.
They also accused her of twisting the pledges made by companies (including Apple, Amazon and Microsoft) in the wake of the leak of a Supreme Court draft that would overturn Roe v. Wade.
Advertisement
Advertisement