Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) had a particularly vicious insult for his colleague Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on Friday, calling her “trash” for portraying Muslim Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) as a terrorist.
“Lauren Boebert is TRASH,” Kinzinger said simply in a tweet. That led Boebert’s sole Republican challenger in next summer’s primary, Marina Zimmerman, to retweet the comment, adding: “Help me take out the trash.”
The putdown was triggered after Boebert spoke to constituents in Colorado earlier this week and shared an appalling anti-Muslim story involving Omar.
Boebert claimed she had just stepped into an elevator with Omar at the U.S. Capitol recently when a concerned police officer rushed over before the doors closed.
“I look to my left and there she is, Ilhan Omar,” Boebert said in a video clip of her tale. “I say, well, she doesn’t have a backpack, we should be fine.”
She also claimed she glanced at the Democratic lawmaker and said: “Oh, look, the jihad squad decided to show up for work today.”
The problem is, Omar said none of that happened.
“Fact, this buffoon looks down when she sees me at the Capitol, this whole story is made up,” Omar tweeted. “Sad she thinks bigotry gets her clout.”
Boebert tweeted an apology Friday to “anyone in the Muslim community I offended” and called the fury over her tale an “unnecessary distraction.”
People were still loving Kinzinger’s “trash” tweet, though — and Zimmerman’s comment.