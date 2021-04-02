POLITICS

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert Tweeted About April Fools' Day But The Joke Was On Her

The Colorado Republican's attempted ding at Joe Biden went awry.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) tried to take a swipe at President Joe Biden with a tweet about April Fools’ Day, but the joke ended up being on her.

The QAnon conspiracy theory-endorsing lawmaker and Donald Trump sycophant claimed the annual tradition of pulling practical jokes on the first day of April “feels a bit less relevant this year given the foolishness that has gone on daily at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue since January 20th.”

Wags on Twitter slammed Boebert and reminded her of the foolishness that went on in the Trump White House:

