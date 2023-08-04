Lauren Boebert Puts Absurdly Positive Spin On Trump's Arraignment

Far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) was looking on the unbelievably sunny side of Donald Trump’s arraignment on Thursday. (Watch the video below.)

“I’m actually really excited over this arraignment because it only ensures that President Trump will be the 47th president of the United States,” she said on Newsmax. “Because the American people are sick of this. They are sick of the Democrats’ dirty tricks.”

Trump pleaded not guilty to conspiring to defraud voters while knowingly spreading lies that fueled the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection ― a last-ditch effort to remain president after losing the 2020 election.

Trump loyalist Boebert characterized Thursday’s court proceedings as a sham.

“This is election interference at its finest,” she told Newsmax host Rob Schmitt. “The DOJ is no longer the Department of Justice. It’s the department of injustice and with this arraignment, Joe Biden, his DOJ, has officially become his new campaign headquarters, and Jack Smith is his new campaign manager.”

Fellow MAGA zealot Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) also put a remarkably positive spin on Trump’s appearance for his third felony indictment. While calling the charges a “political assassination” attempt, she declared: “The American people will reelect President Trump!”

Boebert: I'm actually really excited over this arraignment because it only ensures that President Trump will be the 47th President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/Mqma9JOmql — Acyn (@Acyn) August 3, 2023