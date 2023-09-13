Lauren Boebert Thrown Out Of 'Beetlejuice' Musical For Causing 'Disturbance'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) wasn’t quite ready for showtime.

The conspiracy theorist lawmaker was given the boot from a touring production of “Beetlejuice” in Denver on Sunday for being disruptive, according to multiple reports.

The Denver Post said three theatergoers complained that Boebert and her companion were vaping, singing, recording the performance and causing a disturbance at the Buell Theatre.

Advertisement

The newspaper said they were warned during intermission, asked to leave during the second act, and initially refused to do so, which led to police being called to the scene.

She and her companion did eventually leave.

Boebert confirmed at least some of the details.

“It’s true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends!”

The Colorado Sun said Boebert’s campaign denied that she was vaping, but admitted that she took a photo in violation of house rules.

“She appreciates the Buell Theatre’s strict enforcement of their no photos policy and only wishes the Biden Administration could uphold our border laws as thoroughly and vigorously,” Drew Sexton, Boebert’s campaign manager, told the website.

Advertisement

An incident report obtained by the Sun says those removed from the theater ― who are not named in the report ― were argumentative, said “Do you know who I am?” and threatened to call the mayor.

9NEWS, the NBC station in Denver, has surveillance footage of Boebert and a man accompanying her being asked to leave as well as video of them leaving the theater.

It does not show what led up to the moment she was asked to leave, not any interactions with uniformed police officers: