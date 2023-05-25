What's Hot

Arnold Schwarzenegger Warns Young Athletes About Steroid Use: 'People Are Dying'

Timeline Uncertain On Lolita The Orca Whale's Return To Wild

Khloe Kardashian Finally Confirms Her Baby's Name — And It Starts With A T

Man Arrested After Car Crashes Into Gates Of Downing Street

The New Series In 'The Ultimatum' Franchise Is Surprisingly Good

Conservatives Furious As Lawmakers Close In On Debt Limit Deal

Boy, 11, Recovering After Being Shot By Officer Responding To His 911 Call: Attorney

'Carrie' Star Samantha Weinstein Dies At Age 28

We Found Amazon's Best Memorial Day Deals To Shop This Weekend

Quentin Tarantino Shares First Details Of His Apparent Final Film, 'The Movie Critic'

New 'Barbie' Trailer Finally Reveals Movie's Mysterious Plot

Milwaukee County Zoo Zebra Dies After Running Into Fence

PoliticsRepublican PartyLauren Boebertantisemitism

Lauren Boebert Suggests Effort To Fight Antisemitism Is An Attack On Conservatives

The Colorado Republican tweeted that a recent Biden administration initiative is "straight out of the USSR’s playbook.”
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

|

President Joe Biden announced a new plan on Thursday to fight hate, bias and violence against Jewish people and combat an alarming rise in antisemitism — and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) is taking it very personally.

The president’s plan outlines more than 100 steps the administration and its partners can take to combat antisemitism, according to The Associated Press. Biden said it sends a “clear and forceful message” that “in America, evil will not win, hate will not prevail” and “the venom and violence of antisemitism will not be the story of our time.”

If you thought combating hate is something most Americans could support even in polarizing times, guess again: It seems Boebert assumed that targeting hate groups actually meant targeting conservatives.

When they say stuff like this, they mean they want to go after conservatives,” she tweeted. ”Their tactics are straight out of the USSR’s playbook.”

Many Twitter users thought Boebert was revealing something about herself in her tweet, with one person proclaiming, “Every radical MAGA GOP extremist’s accusation is a Confession!!!”

Another appreciated that the Colorado Republican seemed to admit that “conservatives are spreading hate and are antisemitic.”

Others chimed in.

As of Thursday afternoon, it looked like Boebert’s tweet was facing the dreaded Twitter ratio, but it did earn some snarky praise from one user, who called it “a self own without equal.”

Boebert’s antisemitism tweet isn’t her only hot take that turned out not so hot.

Earlier this week, she falsely claimed that having a child was cheaper than birth control.

Go To Homepage
David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community