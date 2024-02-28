Lauren Boebert Attacks 'Biden Crime Family' Hours Before Her Son's Arrest

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) was a victim of bad timing on Tuesday.
The Colorado congresswoman decided to show off her MAGA bonafides with a post on X, attacking the “Biden Crime Family” as “the most corrupt political family in American history.”
Hours after posting her tweet attacking the Bidens for alleged corruption — accusations that are still unsubstantiated — Boebert’s son, Tyler Jay Boebert, was arrested on 22 separate charges, including four felony counts of criminal possession of ID documents, one felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony and 15 misdemeanor and petty offenses.
Boebert’s estranged husband, Jayson Boebert, was arrested in January for third-degree criminal trespass, obstruction and disorderly conduct in connection with an altercation between the couple at a Colorado restaurant.
Boebert released a statement about her son’s arrest to HuffPost, but didn’t comment about the timing of her “Biden Crime Family” post:
“I love my son Tyler, who has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn’t ask for. It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and, in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track. I will never give up on him and I will continue to be there for him. As an adult and father, Tyler will take responsibility for his actions and should be held accountable for poor decisions just like any other citizen.”
As you might expect, folks on X, formerly Twitter, found the irony irresistible.