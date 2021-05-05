GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Lame Attempt At Exposing ‘DEMOCRAT HYPOCRISY’ Fails

Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) latest attempt at dunking on Democrats and President Joe Biden was met with an instant fact-check on Tuesday.
The QAnon conspiracy theory-endorsing lawmaker sought to expose “DEMOCRAT HYPOCRISY” with a recent photograph of Biden and first lady Jill Biden with former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter.
“Hey look, here is a picture released today of the Biden’s with the Carter’s ― tell us again why schoolchildren are still forced to wear masks?” she wrote.
Boebert received an instant reminder of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which currently state that “you can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart.”
All Americans over 16 are now eligible to receive the shot. The Food and Drug Administration is due to authorize the Pfizer vaccine to be used in children ages 12 to 15 next week. Pfizer said Tuesday it will apply in September for emergency use authorization to give it to children ages 2 to 11.
“It’s pretty simple. All four people in (the) picture are vaccinated. Children under 16 are not,” one person responded to the Colorado Republican.
Said another: “They have all been vaccinated, and no doubt tested again before their meeting. Science is an interesting concept, you should try it sometime.”
Others were just offended by Boebert’s misplaced apostrophes:
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
- Do your vaccine side effects predict how you’d react to COVID-19?
- “I’ve been sick from COVID-19 for almost a year.”
- Should children go to camp this summer?
- These are the most common ways the COVID-19 pandemic has affected mental health.
- Find all that and more on our coronavirus hub page.