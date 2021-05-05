GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Lame Attempt At Exposing ‘DEMOCRAT HYPOCRISY’ Fails

Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) latest attempt at dunking on Democrats and President Joe Biden was met with an instant fact-check on Tuesday.

The QAnon conspiracy theory-endorsing lawmaker sought to expose “DEMOCRAT HYPOCRISY” with a recent photograph of Biden and first lady Jill Biden with former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

“Hey look, here is a picture released today of the Biden’s with the Carter’s ― tell us again why schoolchildren are still forced to wear masks?” she wrote.

DEMOCRAT HYPOCRISY ALERT:



Hey look, here is a picture released today of the Biden's with the Carter's -- tell us again why schoolchildren are still forced to wear masks? pic.twitter.com/FuaXnQl6Lp — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 4, 2021

Boebert received an instant reminder of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which currently state that “you can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart.”

All Americans over 16 are now eligible to receive the shot. The Food and Drug Administration is due to authorize the Pfizer vaccine to be used in children ages 12 to 15 next week. Pfizer said Tuesday it will apply in September for emergency use authorization to give it to children ages 2 to 11.

“It’s pretty simple. All four people in (the) picture are vaccinated. Children under 16 are not,” one person responded to the Colorado Republican.

Said another: “They have all been vaccinated, and no doubt tested again before their meeting. Science is an interesting concept, you should try it sometime.”

Others were just offended by Boebert’s misplaced apostrophes:

Everyone in that room is vaccinated and following CDC guidelines, Lauren. — Autarkh (@Autarkh) May 4, 2021

I’ll draw you a picture and maybe you’ll understand.



💉 = no 😷 when around other

👧 👦 who have had their 💉 — Stella (@Stellas_Rants) May 4, 2021

They have all been vaccinated, and no doubt tested again before their meeting. Science is an interesting concept, you should try it sometime. — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) May 4, 2021

They’re all vaccinated, duh. — Thatswhatshesaid (@janerw713) May 5, 2021

I see four people who've been fully vaccinated. No hypocrisy. — Grace Perez (@GraceIPerez) May 4, 2021

It’s pretty simple. All four people in picture are vaccinated. Children under 16 are not. — Amanda Franklin (@SteenAmanda) May 4, 2021

V A C C I N A T I O N



Christ it’s like taking to a rock pic.twitter.com/tpnWErWRfS — Grreg with ✌️ Gs (@GMarty_88) May 4, 2021

They're all fully vaccinated. Try to keep up. — stonecircle (@stone_circle) May 5, 2021

What is “they are vaccinated”. I’ll take “obviously bad attempts at ah-ha’s” for $1000. — Allen Altcoin (@AllenAltcoin) May 4, 2021

*Bidens and *Carters. Wow 🤦‍♀️ — Mikki (@mksc77) May 5, 2021

I choose to read before I shoot off my mouth pic.twitter.com/mlfeAOpnWT — M Lankenau (@mklankenau) May 4, 2021

Everyone in that room was vaccinated and following the rules. Not that you understand how science actually works.

🙄 — Weaver95 🔋💻 (@weaverXP) May 4, 2021

I can guarantee all four are fully vaccinated. CDC says its safe not to wear masks under those circumstances. Either you are not informed or just spreading hate and division like always — Wendy (@oldWVgirl) May 4, 2021

First you tell us why you think "Carters" and "Bidens" should have apostrophes. — That's HEDLEY! (@HedleyLamarr23) May 4, 2021

Ummm...they are vaccinated and within CDC guidelines. Most children are not. Boebert reminds me of that angry kid in school who just wants to argue everything, even when she makes no sense. @Colorado needs to do better. https://t.co/jIiT3YBMdK — Susan (@bardlover08) May 4, 2021