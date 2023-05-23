Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) made a comment about birth control on Tuesday that may lead to a whole nine months of mockery.
During a hearing on drug pricing, the controversial lawmaker claimed she once decided not to get birth control because the price at the pharmacy was too high.
Boebert was asking pharmacist owner Kevin Duane whether it’s common for people to leave prescriptions at the counter because of cost concerns. Then she offered what she said was her own experience:
“I left a prescription at a pharmacy once. I went to get birth control,” Boebert said. “And I was there at the counter and went to pay for it, and the price was very, very high. I said, ‘Wow, is this a three-, six-month prescription?’ ‘No ma’am, this is one month.’ And I said, ‘It’s cheaper to have a kid,’ and I left it there.”
She added that as a result of not purchasing the contraception, she now has “my third son, Kaydon Boebert.”
“It turned out to be a really great thing,” Boebert said. “But I personally experienced that when times were tough.”
Considering that Boebert introduced a bill earlier this year to defund Planned Parenthood, which provides access to health care and affordable birth control to women, Twitter users had thoughts about her comments.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) pointed out that Boebert’s Planned Parenthood bill was designed to make things worse for other women who need access to birth control.
Others tried to bring facts to Boebert, while expressing sympathy for how her comments might have affected her kids.