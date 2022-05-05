Rep. Lauren Boebert Says She Wrote A Book And Twitter Users Are Absolutely Baffled

Conspiracy theorist Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) announced on Wednesday that she has a book coming out this summer.
Critics of the far-right lawmaker were immediately left wondering what, exactly, would be in it.
Boebert’s Twitter feed is a library of errors and typos, including a call to “imeach” President Joe Biden and an attack on “Micky” Mouse.
Her public appearances have been just as mystifying, like when she called Biden “Prince John from ... uhhhh ... Prince John.”
In another instance, her staff got the name of her state wrong.
She’s also botched basic civics.
Given that history and more ― including her and her husband’s legal troubles over the years ― critics chimed in with some observations and more than a few questions: