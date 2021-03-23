Twitter users weren’t buying pro-gun Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) “prayers” following Monday’s mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, that killed 10 people.
The QAnon-endorsing lawmaker said her prayers were with everyone “affected by this tragedy” and asked “God be with us as we make sense of this senseless violence, and may we unify and not divide during this time.”
Critics questioned the sincerity of Boebert’s statements, recalling her founding of a gun-themed eatery, prominent displaying last month of firearms during a virtual House committee hearing and use of a gunshot sound to conclude an ad attacking Democrats and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
