Lauren Boebert's Christmas Recipe Request Goes Deliciously Awry

Critics served up some shade after conspiracy theory-loving Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo) asked Twitter users to name their favorite Christmas dessert recipes on Friday.
Boebert’s request, below, went down as badly as her Thanksgiving boasts on Thursday and her Islamophobic comment about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) during a campaign event in her home state over the holiday weekend.
Boebert has since apologized for the attack on Omar, claiming “there are plenty of policy differences to focus on without this unnecessary distraction.”
Boebert’s “distraction” line was flipped back on her recipe post as tweeters slammed the Donald Trump acolyte in response: