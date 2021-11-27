Lauren Boebert's Christmas Recipe Request Goes Deliciously Awry

Critics served up some shade after conspiracy theory-loving Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo) asked Twitter users to name their favorite Christmas dessert recipes on Friday.

Boebert’s request, below, went down as badly as her Thanksgiving boasts on Thursday and her Islamophobic comment about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) during a campaign event in her home state over the holiday weekend.

Advertisement

We just got done eating Thanksgiving meals, but I’m already planning out Christmas dinner (life of a mom)!



What are your favorite Christmas dessert recipes? — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 26, 2021

Boebert has since apologized for the attack on Omar, claiming “there are plenty of policy differences to focus on without this unnecessary distraction.”

Boebert’s “distraction” line was flipped back on her recipe post as tweeters slammed the Donald Trump acolyte in response:

My favorite is democracy. — Rachel Wilder (@RachelTheWilder) November 26, 2021

Insurrectionist Souffle! — Robin Bannks (@RobinBannks) November 26, 2021

For Christmas this mom plans "kindness"; "humility"; "grace"; "compassion"; "inclusion"; "love"... you don't seem to have those recipes but I hear they can be learned. — Jillian Randles (@JillianRandles) November 26, 2021

The best dish served is justice. — Stephanie MacLean (@Dizzybutterflyy) November 26, 2021

I would suggest that you try a few slices of humble pie.🥧🥧 — FrankMemes (@RealFrankMemes) November 26, 2021

I always liked the Baklava my Katie made for me. Greek and Arab friends alike could have them. — Zeldornious (@Zeldornious) November 26, 2021

dis· trac· tion | \ di-ˈstrak-shən \

Definition

1⁰: something that distracts : an object that directs one's attention away from something else — Gary McDougall (@GMC_59) November 26, 2021