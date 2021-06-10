Lauren Boebert Tried To Politicize Cicadas. Twitter Users Told Her To Bug Off.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) bugged out with a weird take on cicadas.

The QAnon-endorsing Republican tried to spin the billions-strong Brood X insects that are causing havoc across the U.S. into a political attack on fellow members of Congress, most notably House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)

“The media needs to quit acting like the cicadas are the worst creatures in DC,” Boebert tweeted on Thursday. “I can list several that are worse, starting with the Speaker of the House.”

Twitter users mocked Boebert for appearing to have a lack of self-awareness, naming her and other Donald Trump acolytes who they thought should be on the list instead:

@laurenboebert You, MTG, Gaetz, and many other Republicans are simply beneath comment. You are detestable. https://t.co/aAhgTXChLb — Nancy Traver (@TraverNancy) June 10, 2021

You’re part of the problem, Lauren. — 🅱️oston John (@B0stonJohn) June 10, 2021

Imagine having the gall to post tweets that your coworkers are "creatures" worse than pestilential insects. What vulgar, deplorable conduct. https://t.co/EMvy7xHgjb — Tentative Apologist (@RandalRauser) June 10, 2021

You are at the top of that list. Greene, gaetz, McCarthy, Hawley are honorable mentions along with McConnell — Bill Hickok (@theponytail) June 10, 2021

The lack of self awareness is startling. — Bob Shiltz #FBPE (@Ilovenigelfara1) June 10, 2021

Yeah you're right but I would have started with yourself or anyone of your insurrectionist co-conspirators.#JusticeMatters #GOPBetrayedAmerica the #GOPDomesticTerrorists chose #GOPCorruptionOverCountry! https://t.co/V6Xy67JG6Y — Cory Clark (@1936power) June 10, 2021

You have a lot in common with the cicadas...... an annoying persistent buzzing that seems to never end. — View from the North (@seppl56) June 10, 2021

Now you’re defending cicadas? You are so pathetic 🤦‍♀️ — #1 MeMa (@sabra_serreyn) June 10, 2021

This is the worst comedy tour — CheesyGorditaBrett⁴ (@TacosAndTaint) June 10, 2021