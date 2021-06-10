Lauren Boebert Tried To Politicize Cicadas. Twitter Users Told Her To Bug Off.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) bugged out with a weird take on cicadas.
The QAnon-endorsing Republican tried to spin the billions-strong Brood X insects that are causing havoc across the U.S. into a political attack on fellow members of Congress, most notably House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)
“The media needs to quit acting like the cicadas are the worst creatures in DC,” Boebert tweeted on Thursday. “I can list several that are worse, starting with the Speaker of the House.”
Twitter users mocked Boebert for appearing to have a lack of self-awareness, naming her and other Donald Trump acolytes who they thought should be on the list instead:
