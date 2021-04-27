POLITICS

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert Self-Owns With Conspiratorial Constitution Tweet

"Thank you for admitting that. Bless your heart," one critic snarked at the Colorado Republican, who'd riffed about "smarter" people in her post.

Twitter users had little time for Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) latest conspiratorial post.

On Monday, the QAnon conspiracy theory endorsing lawmaker attempted to rally her supporters with this warning about the Constitution being under threat:

Boebert hot takes on mass shootings, the Fourth Of July, freedoms and voting have all been ratioed in recent weeks.

And the overwhelming majority of commenters on her latest post considered it another damning self-own:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Lauren Boebert