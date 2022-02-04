Lawmakers Rip Rep. Lauren Boebert For Her Most Clueless Constitution Claim Yet

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) received a free lesson in U.S. history after posting her latest tweet about the Constitution.
“The Constitution is not evolving,” she wrote on Twitter. “To say that spits in the face of every single one of our founders.”
In reality, the framers of the Constitution not only wrote it so that it could evolve, via amendments, but began using that process almost immediately with the passage of the Bill of Rights.
At least three Democratic lawmakers pointed out the evolution of the Constitution is why women couldn’t vote when the document was written, but can today:
Boebert’s other critics also joined in: