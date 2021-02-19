Rep. Lauren Boebert Ripped For Not Understanding Basics Of The Constitution

If you’re a politician who has promised to uphold the Constitution, it might help if you’re actually familiar with what document includes.

Apparently, freshman Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) isn’t, based on a tweet she posted Friday morning.

Protecting and defending the Constitution doesn’t mean trying to rewrite the parts you don’t like. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 19, 2021

Boebert’s tweet was sadly misinformed ― the Constitution was designed to change with changing times, hence the rules for adding amendments.

So after Boebert suggested that “protecting and defending the Constitution doesn’t mean trying to rewrite the parts you don’t like,” many Twitter users decided to give her the civics lesson she apparently missed in high school.

That is literally what amendments are. https://t.co/9pAsHJdf87 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 19, 2021

Um, adding amendments to the Constitution is exactly what protecting and defending the Constitution means. https://t.co/qj9pImTeGY — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 19, 2021

Only reactionaries gain when we treat the Constitution--a document with the tools to change it built right in---as if it was the Bible. https://t.co/85xRebX6R4 — Max Burns (@themaxburns) February 19, 2021

Someone this stupid should not be able to be in Congress. Forget term limits, let's require a Civics 101 test. https://t.co/upu9lhLNy6 — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) February 19, 2021

Omg! OMG!! OMG!!!!! She didn’t... did she.. holly Hell... I mean really COME ON!!.. #LaurenBoebart dumber than carpet lint is sitting in an office we pay for in our Congress!!!!! Hang on, I have to go catch my head which has just spun off my neck...... %¥#!@! https://t.co/Eur0N2sSTG — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) February 19, 2021

Some people thought she had a point in one respect.

It is her 1st Amendment right to say Constitutional amendments don't exist. https://t.co/pDlny1PYp6 — Max Steele (@maxasteele) February 19, 2021

Others were confused.

isn't this congresswoman's entire platform based on the 2nd amendment? https://t.co/T934T71b4g — Angelica Thornton (@AngelicaKATU) February 19, 2021

Others pointed out that Boebert’s alleged actions before and after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection don’t suggest someone who really is interested in “protecting and defending the Constitution.”

.@laurenboebert Protecting and defending the Constitution means standing AGAINST violent insurrection.



But you stand with the same militia groups that attacked the US Capitol Jan 6th instead. #ByeBoebert #CO03 https://t.co/APF6o6ZoST — Donald Valdez for Colorado (@DonaldValdezCO) February 19, 2021

One man pointed out the real irony of Boebert’s tweet: She is currently co-sponsoring a Constitutional amendment to limit the number of terms a person can serve in Congress.

Congresswoman inveighs against rewriting the Constitution ... while cosponsoring a Constitutional amendment. https://t.co/FZ8ZRgriMI — Robert Schlesinger🖖 (@rschles) February 19, 2021

HuffPost reached out to Boebert’s office, but no one immediately responded.