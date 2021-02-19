Rep. Lauren Boebert Ripped For Not Understanding Basics Of The Constitution

If you’re a politician who has promised to uphold the Constitution, it might help if you’re actually familiar with what document includes.
Apparently, freshman Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) isn’t, based on a tweet she posted Friday morning.
Boebert’s tweet was sadly misinformed ― the Constitution was designed to change with changing times, hence the rules for adding amendments.
So after Boebert suggested that “protecting and defending the Constitution doesn’t mean trying to rewrite the parts you don’t like,” many Twitter users decided to give her the civics lesson she apparently missed in high school.
Some people thought she had a point in one respect.
Others were confused.
Others pointed out that Boebert’s alleged actions before and after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection don’t suggest someone who really is interested in “protecting and defending the Constitution.”
One man pointed out the real irony of Boebert’s tweet: She is currently co-sponsoring a Constitutional amendment to limit the number of terms a person can serve in Congress.
