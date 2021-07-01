Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on Wednesday tweeted and then deleted a post mocking the threat of the Delta variant of COVID-19.
“The easiest way to make the Delta variant go away is to turn off CNN,” wrote the QAnon-endorsing Colorado Republican, touting her way of tackling the mutated strain of the coronavirus that was first discovered in India and is significantly more transmissible than others.
“And vote Republican,” she added, in a further attempt to politicize the issue.
Boebert nixed the post after an hour but it remains documented on ProPublica’s “Politwoops” page.
In response to the post, Colorado State Rep. Steven Woodrow (D) said Boebert “proves once again that stupidity has a champion in Colorado.”
Other critics agreed, with many reminding Boebert that parts of her own district are now seeing a surge in the number of cases of the Delta variant:
