Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on Wednesday tweeted and then deleted a post mocking the threat of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

“The easiest way to make the Delta variant go away is to turn off CNN,” wrote the QAnon-endorsing Colorado Republican, touting her way of tackling the mutated strain of the coronavirus that was first discovered in India and is significantly more transmissible than others.

“And vote Republican,” she added, in a further attempt to politicize the issue.

Boebert nixed the post after an hour but it remains documented on ProPublica’s “Politwoops” page.

In response to the post, Colorado State Rep. Steven Woodrow (D) said Boebert “proves once again that stupidity has a champion in Colorado.”

Lauren Boebert proves once again that stupidity has a champion in Colorado. https://t.co/yuxdppebx8 — Rep. Steven Woodrow (@WoodrowForCO) June 30, 2021

Other critics agreed, with many reminding Boebert that parts of her own district are now seeing a surge in the number of cases of the Delta variant:

Boebert's district has a surge of the delta variant of CoVid, unvaccinated people are getting very sick and dying and she tweets this sh*t. Unbelievably ignorant and irresponsible. — Bear Lass (@DeborahShulman3) June 30, 2021

Colorado’s @RepBoebert has deleted her tweet on the Delta variant. Boebert represents Mesa County, where the Delta variant was first found in Colorado and now makes up 50%+ of its COVID cases. pic.twitter.com/UaIu7EmhAm — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) June 30, 2021

Bobo doesnt understand how disease spreads and her stupidity will kill more of her constituents, who are dying of the Delta variant. Darwin in action! — TheFabulousJoeyB (@joeybmplsmn) June 30, 2021

Mesa County he the highest rate of deadly Delta variant infections in Colorado. The CDC has been dispatched to investigate the situation.



But don't worry folks, Lauren Boebert says she knows the cure for the Delta variant. https://t.co/JJYEGbxbtN #copolitics #copols #coleg #co03 pic.twitter.com/Db7ukmVp3U — Colorado Pols (@coloradopols) June 30, 2021

Colorado’s @RepBoebert has deleted her tweet on the Delta variant. Boebert represents Mesa County, where the Delta variant was first found in Colorado and now makes up 50%+ of its COVID cases. pic.twitter.com/UaIu7EmhAm — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) June 30, 2021

Lauren Boebert deleted this tweet. I guess she doesn’t want people to see how opposed she is to science, saving children & the immunocompromised, and medical professionals who are mentally & physically exhausted from dealing with this shit. #covid #Delta #GQP #COVIDIOT pic.twitter.com/RGJBQoHGYz — Eliza (@lamElizaBee) June 30, 2021

Saw that you deleted this before I had the chance to ask you, but how exactly does this prevent disease? pic.twitter.com/qFE9smzJza — Been Franklin (@ChrisNoNews) June 30, 2021

The Flu Klux Klan. — Luke Forester (@DrForester) June 30, 2021

LB deleted this insensitive, uninformed tweet a few hours ago, probably after learning that one of her district’s counties has one of the worst outbreaks of the Delta variant in the country. pic.twitter.com/9HnHVgp3Ks — WC (@striveforfacts) June 30, 2021

How’s the Delta Variant treating your district again science girl? pic.twitter.com/I6xH5Em2Ri — kateg (@kateg1977) June 30, 2021

Why did you delete this tweet? Is it because your district has one of the biggest outbreaks of the Delta variant? pic.twitter.com/PpwJd2Cfya — H-PBR (@h_pbr) July 1, 2021