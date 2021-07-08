People Are Very Puzzled By Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Latest Tweet About COVID-19

Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) latest tweet about COVID-19 had people issuing a collective, what now?
On Wednesday, the conspiracy theory-endorsing Colorado Republican declared that “COVID-19 mutated into Communism a long time ago.”
It followed posts attacking President Joe Biden’s door-to-door vaccination drive to combat a slowdown in rates nationwide.
“Woa. Wait. What?” author and 2016 Democratic presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson responded on Twitter.
Other people were similarly confused:
