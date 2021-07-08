POLITICS

People Are Very Puzzled By Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Latest Tweet About COVID-19

"WTF does that even mean?" Twitter users wanted to know of the conspiracy-loving Colorado Republican's post about the mutation of the coronavirus.

Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) latest tweet about COVID-19 had people issuing a collective, what now?

On Wednesday, the conspiracy theory-endorsing Colorado Republican declared that “COVID-19 mutated into Communism a long time ago.”

It followed posts attacking President Joe Biden’s door-to-door vaccination drive to combat a slowdown in rates nationwide.

“Woa. Wait. What?” author and 2016 Democratic presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson responded on Twitter.

Other people were similarly confused:

