GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert appeared to try to mock vaccines with a tweet about allergies and people couldn’t believe it was real.

“As allergy season gets underway, I encourage everyone to take their allergy medicines so that my allergy medicines can work,” the conspiracy theory-endorsing Colorado Republican tweeted on Wednesday.

“You know, it doesn’t work unless everyone takes it,” she added.

Critics, including Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), were quick to point out that allergies are not contagious.

The more people who receive vaccines, such as the ones developed to counter COVID, the more protection the community gains, others noted.

While it’s possible that Boebert may have been joking with her tweet, she does have form in posting ridiculous claims online.

Today our word of the day is CONTAGIOUS.



Definition of contagious:



“transmissible by direct or indirect contact with an infected person”https://t.co/FtjrMkGkmw https://t.co/iP0TDdBABx — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 24, 2022

Allergies aren’t contagious, you complete and utter imbecile. https://t.co/dEX3jXD4hE — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) March 23, 2022

Saw this screencapped and figured it must be fake. — Adam Bjorndahl (@AdamBjorndahl) March 24, 2022

Allergies aren't contagious, genius. — Frank Wears A Mask (@Headfullofnigh1) March 23, 2022

The ignorance here would be stunning in almost every other person except this one, with her track record. It’s one thing to be ignorant - it’s another to put it out voluntarily to prove it and think you’re making the exact opposite point. https://t.co/V8UB4oznYO — craasch - author of "Imperfect Union" (@craasch) March 23, 2022

I've seen some brilliant tweets in my time, but THIS is not one of them.

Wow. https://t.co/JxlCLkDKfr — Rafael Olmeda (@rolmeda) March 23, 2022

Bobo, allergies aren't passed from person to person like viruses. — Blockasaurus Rex (@lucasj8) March 24, 2022

America will be “great again” when we 🛑 voting for morons https://t.co/pmbzZaQryw — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) March 23, 2022

This is next level stupidity 😂🤣 https://t.co/9O4hegnJOm — Clay 🎙 (@ClayOnAir) March 23, 2022

Yes, antihistamines depend on herd immunity, just like I learned in Med School — Capitan Viajero del Mundo (@eardoc71) March 24, 2022

OMG I didn't know allergies were contagious!

Lauren for Surgeon General ... what a genius. — KelShel pt2 (@ShelKel2) March 24, 2022

Yeah. You're so right. I remember when I caught that terrible allergy last year from someone who didn't take their meds because as everyone knows allergies are terribly contagious, and I died. — jbmarch (@jbmarch) March 23, 2022

Sorry, allergies are not transmissable or contagious. So, that is not necessary. Talk to your doctor, primary care or an allergist.

About vaccinations, yes, that is somewhere true. The more people who are vacinnated means it will work better. — Skip Cornette (@WcornettIII) March 23, 2022