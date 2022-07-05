Rep. Lauren Boebert's Terrible Take On Denmark Shooting Slammed As 'Deadly' Stupid

“There was just a mass shooting in Denmark, a country with some of the strictest gun laws in Europe. It’s time to admit that gun laws DO NOT stop mass shootings!” tweeted the Republican gun fanatic, who once had her children pose for a Christmas picture holding assault rifles.

A gunman killed three people and injured another four at a shopping mall in Denmark’s capital last Sunday. Police said the suspected shooter, 22, had mental health issues and was armed with a rifle when he was arrested.

Denmark has some of the strictest gun laws in Europe. Licenses to own firearms are typically available only for hunting or sport shooting after the purchaser passes a background check. There’s an almost complete ban on automatic weapons and carrying guns in public is prohibited. The country’s last mass shooting was in 2015, when two people and the gunman were killed in a terror attack.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, the U.S. suffered several mass shootings over the July 4th weekend, including one at an Independence Day parade in a Chicago suburb that left six people dead. There have been more than 300 mass shootings ― incidents where 4 or more people were shot or killed ― in the U.S. this year.

Critics immediately shredded Boebert’s argument: