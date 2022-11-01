Denver Post Issues Urgent Appeal To Voters About GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert

The Denver Post is done with far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.)

In a blistering editorial at the weekend, the newspaper’s board urged voters not to vote for the Donald Trump loyalist. The title of the article couldn’t have been clearer: “Endorsement: Please, don’t give your vote to Lauren Boebert.”

“We beg voters in western and southern Colorado not to give Rep. Lauren Boebert their vote,” the editorial began.

Boebert “has spent her time and efforts contributing to the toxic political environment in this nation,” the board wrote. And instead of discussing issues relevant to Coloradans, she just “slings mud,” it added.

The board called out Boebert’s “casual yet crass cruelty, which she puts on display on a daily basis while in Washington, D.C.”

Last week, Boebert’s GOP primary challenger took the unusual step of endorsing her Democratic rival Adam Frisch, a former member of the Aspen City Council.

“We grieve that this is who represents our great state in Congress – a state known for our moderate positions and our policy-first approach to politics,” the newspaper said. “Rejecting all Boebert has come to represent – angry rants without offering real solutions — is important for the 3rd Congressional District, Colorado and this great nation.”