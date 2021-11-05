Conspiracy theory-endorsing Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) wore a dress emblazoned with the anti-President Joe Biden phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” and posed for a photo with ex-President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday.

“It’s not a phrase, it’s a movement,” Boebert wrote on Twitter, referencing the phrase that’s gone viral among conservatives since a sportscaster mistook it for a “Fuck Joe Biden” chant.

Twitter users suggested Boebert’s outfit mocked the dress featuring the slogan “Tax the Rich” that progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) wore to the Met Gala in September.