Twitter users mocked Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) announcement of her arrival on former President Donald Trump’s new social media platform with one sentiment, “goodbye!”
“Finally we can speak freely without having to worry about annoying some liberal activist high on power and soy milk,” the conspiracy theory-endorsing lawmaker tweeted Friday. She urged followers to find her on Truth Social or sign up to the service “ASAP!”
Some critics said “good riddance” to the controversial Trump-adoring congresswoman, expressing hope she’d now post solely on the new platform and not on Twitter. Others noted how the terms and conditions for Truth Social don’t exactly allow for as much free speech as MAGA Republicans may have hoped for.