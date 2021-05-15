Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on Friday again put her devotion to ex-President Donald Trump on full display with this tweet:
“President Trump wasn’t politically correct. He was just correct,” wrote the QAnon conspiracy theory-endorsing lawmaker with a penchant for posting inflammatory and often-ridiculed messages on the social media platform.
Critics quickly reminded Boebert of the thousands of lies Trump told during his time in office, his administration’s catastrophic handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his 2020 election conspiracy theories.
