Rep. Eric Swalwell Reveals Key Reason He Avoids Lauren Boebert

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) speculated on a right-wing talk show Saturday that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) avoids her because she intimidates him.

That’s definitely not it, Swalwell slapped back on Twitter.

He just doesn’t like her.

Boebert packed in as many insults as she could against Swalwell in an interview with former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee on his TBN talk show.

Boebert called Swalwell — a la kindergarten — “Eric Smells Not So Well.”

“I’ve actually tried to have conversations with Eric Smells Not So Well,” she explained. “It doesn’t really work out. He bee-lines away from me. And so maybe I’m intimidating.”

Boebert on Eric Swalwell: “He only acts tough on twitter. I’ve actually tried to have conversations with Eric Smells Not So Well, and he bee-lines away from me. Maybe I’m intimidating.” pic.twitter.com/UZZ28phJhZ — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 17, 2022

Swalwell responded to Boebert with a quickie scene from the 2009 movie “He’s Just Not That Into You” when bar owner Alex (Justin Long) tells Gigi (Ginnifer Goodwin): “Don’t call him. He doesn’t like you.”

That hit the spot on Twitter.

Intimidating isn’t the word that comes to mind. — Patricia Suflita Wilson (@pilarwish) July 17, 2022

Eric won’t give Lauren the time of day. Lauren cries. — FedUpTexan (@texasbreathen) July 17, 2022

I swear I haven’t called anyone Smells Not so Well since KINDERGARTEN — cherie baker vann (@cherievann) July 17, 2022

Jesus. Is she 7 years old? — Bryan Harding (@brymw) July 17, 2022

Kind of an insult to 7 year olds! — Joyce (@JoyceSja5848) July 17, 2022