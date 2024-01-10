Jayson Boebert, Lauren Boebert's Ex, Arrested On Weapons, Assault Charges

Jayson Boebert, the ex-husband of Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert, was arrested Tuesday night, allegedly in connection to an altercation the estranged couple had Saturday night.
The 43-year-old was arrested “for third-degree criminal trespass, obstruction and disorderly conduct in connection with the restaurant incident,” according to The Associated Press, “along with other charges pursued by county authorities.”
He was later released on a $2,500 bond, according to CBS News.
Lauren Boebert did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Saturday’s incident is still under investigation, but Lauren Boebert has denied her ex-husband’s claims, and in a statement to The Washington Post said, “I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options.”
Jayson Boebert previously said he thinks he “overreacted.”
“I don’t want nothing to happen. Her and I were working through a difficult conversation,” he told The Denver Post Sunday morning.
The Boeberts broke up last May after nearly 18 years of marriage, and Jayson has admitted in interviews that it’s been hard for him.
Tuesday’s arrest isn’t the first time Jayson Boebert has had dealings with the law.
In 2004, he pleaded guilty to charges of public indecency and lewd exposure in an incident involving two minors at a local bowling alley.