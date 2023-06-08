Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Pride Flag Rant Receives Different Kind Of Salute

Extremist Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on Wednesday faced criticism after she joined the right-wing freakout over the U.S. Air Force’s celebration of Pride Month.
Boebert took offense to this USAF tweet showing the silhouette of a saluting soldier and the rainbow flag which celebrates queer pride.
“We salute one flag and one flag only in the United States of America,” Boebert fumed on Twitter.
“It isn’t the ‘Pride’ flag,” she added.
Critics reminded Donald Trump-endorsing Boebert of the numerous MAGA- and Trump-themed flags often flown by the former president’s supporters, including during their Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, as seen here:
Last year, rapper Tyson James ― who Boebert once promoted on social media ― released a music video in which he burned Pride flags and spray-painted the word “abomination” on one of them.
Trump himself has been accused of disrespecting the Stars and Stripes on multiple occasions.
See some of the responses to the congresswoman’s latest tweet here: