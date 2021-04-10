GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert Self-Owns With ‘Destroying Our Freedoms’ Twitter Rant

Things got a little awkward for Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) in the replies to her latest bombastic tweet.

The QAnon conspiracy theory-endorsing lawmaker whined Friday about the United States having “a political party that is laser-focused on destroying our freedoms.”

“It is not only shocking, but very dangerous,” Boebert blustered:

We live in the freest country on planet earth. The rest of the world envies our freedoms. Meanwhile, we have a political party that is laser-focused on destroying our freedoms. It is not only shocking, but very dangerous. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 9, 2021

Boebert was presumably talking about the Democrats following President Joe Biden’s executive orders aimed at combatting gun violence, which she has railed against repeatedly on social media in recent days.

But as she didn’t explicitly name the party, critics mockingly interpreted Boebert’s post as a ding at her own party, the GOP:

We have a political party laser focused on taking rights away from minorities and it’s the QOP — Marjorie Taylor Greene’s GOOD shoulder Angel 🌊🌊 (@mtgreeneGA) April 9, 2021

Last I checked the GOP was keeping ppl from voting. — CrazyBill (@historyscienceT) April 9, 2021

And that political party would be the republicans! — TMM51 (@TMM1951) April 9, 2021

The GQP.. — JWeiss (@jmweiss325) April 9, 2021

Yes, your party is. And congratulations to your staffer for recognizing it. Also, it's a pleasure to see proper punctuation and spelling, while retaining your content-free style. — Leland Hermit (@AngeloBCollie) April 9, 2021

What's shocking and dangerous is how little you know about the rest of the world. — Mo (@mauvesdeep) April 9, 2021

Yet here you are, freely expressing yourself. — DeadlyrhetoRick (@deadlyrhetorick) April 9, 2021

Has Lauren been reading Oscar Wilde?



"I am so clever that sometimes I don't understand a single word of what I am saying."



- Oscar Wilde, The Happy Prince and Other Stories — Frank Amari (@FrankAmari2) April 9, 2021

I am old enough to remember January 6th, 2021. — SamReadyFor2022🌊🌊🌊 (@SamTheeMaan) April 9, 2021

You sound like North-Korea. They tell that their country is best in this planet. All other countries envies them... — Hannele Ori 🇫🇮 (@HanneleOri) April 9, 2021

Dangerous like being part of an insurrection? — MurrayTheT (@murraythet) April 9, 2021

It’ll be even better with gun control!!! — Proud democrat from Mt. (@MacumberCarol) April 9, 2021

Yeah like making it impossible for people to vote. pic.twitter.com/JdBYA6GjFo — Bronson (@12stepSavage) April 10, 2021

tell us more about laser focus, Qbert ... pic.twitter.com/9OQXDV4YHA — JD Spencer (@JeffSpencer04) April 9, 2021

Sometimes your freedom infringes on my freedoms — Stephanie Klopper (@rednoz) April 9, 2021

I’m not so sure the rest of the world envies us... — Over the Moon (@areweoverthis) April 9, 2021