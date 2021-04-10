GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert Self-Owns With ‘Destroying Our Freedoms’ Twitter Rant

Things got a little awkward for Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) in the replies to her latest bombastic tweet.
The QAnon conspiracy theory-endorsing lawmaker whined Friday about the United States having “a political party that is laser-focused on destroying our freedoms.”
“It is not only shocking, but very dangerous,” Boebert blustered:
Boebert was presumably talking about the Democrats following President Joe Biden’s executive orders aimed at combatting gun violence, which she has railed against repeatedly on social media in recent days.
But as she didn’t explicitly name the party, critics mockingly interpreted Boebert’s post as a ding at her own party, the GOP:
