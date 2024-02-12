Lauren Boebert's 'Complete Gaslighting' Claim Gets Thrown Right Back At Her

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) attacked Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for “complete gaslighting” after he defended President Joe Biden during an interview over the weekend ― an accusation critics quickly turned against her.
Mayorkas, who was the subject of a failed Republican impeachment attempt on the House floor last week, went on the offensive for his boss after special counsel Robert Hur called Biden an “elderly man with a poor memory.”
Mayorkas called those claims “gratuitous, unnecessary and inaccurate.”
“The most difficult part about a meeting with President Biden is preparing for it, because he is sharp, intensely probing, and detail-oriented, and focused,” he said on “Meet the Press” on Sunday.
Boebert retweeted the clip and compared Mayorkas to infamous Iraqi propagandist Muhammad Saeed Al-Sahhaf, aka “Baghdad Bob.”
“Even Baghdad Bob was a bit more subtle than this,” she wrote on X. “Complete gaslighting.”
Boebert, who last year was kicked out of a performance of the “Beetlejuice” musical for being disruptive and inappropriate, holds what had been widely considered a “safe” Republican House seat, but barely won reelection in 2022 and since switched districts in an effort to duck a rematch with Adam Frisch.
However, she recently came in fifth in a straw poll of her new district.
Boebert’s critics couldn’t help but point out the irony of the “gaslighting” claim given her embrace of conspiracy theories and total fealty to Donald Trump.: