GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Question About Gratitude Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on Tuesday asked people on Twitter to name “one thing you’re grateful for today,” and immediately drew an overwhelming number of mocking and withering responses.
Critics hit back at the QAnon-endorsing first-term lawmaker, who was backed by then-President Donald Trump during her 2020 campaign.
Many said they were grateful for Trump’s election loss.
Others expressed hope that Boebert, who sparked controversy last week when she concluded an ad attacking Democrats with the sound of a gun being fired and then locked and loaded, would only enjoy one term in Congress.
